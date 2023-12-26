(WYTV) — Where did the term flea market come from? There are several theories as to why we call it that.

The term may have come from the outdoor markets of Paris. The term “flea” appeared in the 1880s when a bargain hunter looked at the old pickings of clothes and furniture and called it marché aux puces (“market of fleas”).

The Oxford English Dictionary in 1922 said yes, it’s a flea market because all the second-hand stuff gathers fleas.

Another suggestion is those same markets had to move when Paris began to construct broad avenues. The markets had to flee to another location in the city — they became flee markets.

The last theory comes from colonial America. The Dutch traders who settled what is now New York had an outdoor market they called the Vlie market. Vlie is the Dutch word for “swamp” because the market was on what was once a salt marsh.

English speakers found it easier to put an “f'” on the front instead on a “v,” and it became a flie market, as did other markets like it.