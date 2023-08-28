(WYTV) – On a recent nugget, we told you how farmers can raise giant pumpkins for the Canfield fair: the fruit is genetically programmed to grow that way, it’s in the seeds. But what about giant vegetables?

For that, you have to go to Alaska. The annual Alaska State Fair is going on right now near Anchorage and it features giant veggies in a competition.

Thrill to a 140 pound cabbage, gawk at a 65 pound cantaloupe and try to image eating a 35 pound broccoli floweret, zucchinis grow as large as baseball bats.

Why? Everything in Alaska is bigger, but remember, Alaska is also the land of the midnight sun.

Sure, you start with seeds from the large veggies, just like pumpkins for Canfield, genetically ready to grow large under special care.

But Alaska gets as much as 20 hours of sunshine per day in the growing season so Alaskan crops get a photosynthesis boost, allowing them to grow larger.

The extra sunlight also makes the produce sweeter. People often try the carrots there and think the growers put sugar on them, they haven’t.