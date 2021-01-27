Why ‘lb.’ is short for ‘pound,’ and other abbreviations

How did the letters "l" and "b" get to be the abbreviation for "pound"? What about "A.M." and "P.M."?

(WYTV) – Where did these abbreviations originate?

Why is “no.” the abbreviation for “number”? The Latin word for number is numero, which is where the English word comes from — and it has that “o” in it.

How did “lb” get to be the abbreviation for “pound”? Again, we go back to Latin and how the Romans said pound. They said Libra pondo, meaning “a pound by weight.”

The abbreviation “oz” for “ounces” originated in Latin as uncia, but English took it from Medieval Italian and the word was onza — there’s your “z.”

Going back to Latin again, A.M. stands for ante meridiem, or “before noon.” P.M. stands for post meridiem, meaning “after noon.”

When an ATM asks for your PIN, you know it wants your “personal identification number.” A Scottish engineer, James Goodfellow, came up with that when he received a patent for an automatic cash machine with a PIN pad in 1966.

Do you know what CC means at the bottom of your letter or email? We know it means other people are getting it, but it stands for “carbon copy” — an ancient way to duplicate a typewritten document.

We use USB ports to charge our phones, share computer screens and access our files. The abbreviation stands for “universal serial bus.” In computer speak, a bus is a set of conductors that creates a path for transmission.