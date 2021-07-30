Why is ‘old’ sometimes spelled ‘olde’?

(WYTV) – You’ve probably seen phrases like “Ye Olde Tavern” or “Ye Olde Shoppe” scrawled across a sign, trying to evoke a sense of the medieval. But there’s nothing medieval about it.

The practice of naming businesses this way didn’t start until the late 19th century and it was done just to make things sound old — an advertising gimmick.

First, you’re probably saying “ye” wrong. The “y” was once a very old way to write what we now write as “th.” Add the “e” and you have the word “the.” So you should pronounce “ye” simply as “the.”

As for “olde,” the old English used “alde,” “auld,” “awld” and “ole.” Not “olde” so much.

When it came time for advertising, adding an “e” to the end of a word such as “old” or “shop” made it seem old-timey. It’s clearly understandable to modern English speakers and it lends an air of something older, fancier.