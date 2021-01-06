Why does your cat bump its head against you?

Cats have scent glands on their foreheads that release pheromones

(WYTV) – Does your cat ever come up to you and bump her head against you? Is this a version of a human fist bump?

Cats have scent glands on their foreheads that release pheromones.

They use smells to recognize friendly life forms, so a cat rapping its head on yours transfers those pheromones to you, signaling that you’re part of the group.

Zoologists call this “head bunting.”

The cat is more than just marking you as its territory, it’s a sign of affection. Cats tend to bunt only when they like their target, so scratch her chin or pet her to show your cat affection right back.

Head bunting is a way for cats to exchange scents so that everyone in their environment, their colony, smells the same, a form of bonding.

What your cat is saying is, “You’re so wonderful but you’re also a little stinky. Let’s get you smelling like me.”

What if your cat doesn’t do this?

Not all cats are part of the head bumping community, but if your cat presses its head against you instead of bumping, it may be in discomfort.

Keep a close eye on this and if it’s continual, talk to a vet. The cat may have some problem in its head causing it pain.