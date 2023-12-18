(WYTV) – The very first Santa Claus, Saint Nicholas, may have started the practice of hanging Christmas stockings.

Legend has it that Saint Nicholas wanted to help a man with a dowry for his daughter: no dowry, no marriage.

When the night came, Nicholas climbed on the man’s roof and dropped a bag of coins down the chimney.

The man’s family had hung their socks on the fireplace to dry, and as the bag came down, some coins fell inside the hanging stockings.

Another story comes from the Dutch.

Excited children waiting for St. Nick would leave their wooden clogs outside filled with hay and carrots for the animals, so Santa filled the clogs with gifts.

When Dutch migrants moved to America, they brought along the tradition of Santa Claus and swapped the wooden clogs for stockings.

The tradition of hanging stockings in this country took off with the 1823 publication of Clement Moore’s poem, “The Night Before Christmas.”

Moore writes that on Christmas Eve, “the stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.”

What goes inside a Christmas stocking?

Coins were the way it started.

If you want to impress your loved ones with something more personal, follow the five-gift rule.

You can include one of each: