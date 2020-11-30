Why Americans prefer automatic and Europeans prefer stick shift

Few Americans learn to drive stick shifts but in Europe, that's how teen drivers start

(WYTV) – Do you drive a car with a manual transmission? Most likely, you don’t. You may not even know how to.

Few Americans learn to drive stick shifts. CarMax tells us 96% of Americans drive automatics.

People just aren’t buying cars with manual transmissions in this country. According to car website Edmunds, in 2018, they made up just 2% of all cars, SUVs and trucks sold.

Automotive expert Lauren Fix, known as the car coach, says Americans are much more likely to be doing several things at once when they’re driving — even though they shouldn’t be — so an automatic is fine.

Europeans drive — period. Fix says she’s been all over Europe and nobody’s on the phone while driving — not even speaker phone. That’s just not part of their culture.

In Europe, 15- and 16-year-olds learn to drive on microcars with stick shifts. Fix says she doesn’t know anyone in Europe who doesn’t know how to drive one.

Driving a car with a manual transmission forces you to pay attention and be aware of what’s going on around you.

Europeans also prefer cars with manual transmissions because they use less fuel. In Norway, for example, you’ll pay the equivalent of $7 for a gallon of gas.

A few car makers, such as Volkswagen, still offer manual transmissions in the United States.

According to CarMax, customers who live in Maine, New Hampshire and New Mexico are twice as likely to buy a car with a manual transmission than the average CarMax customer. The reason why remains unknown.