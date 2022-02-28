(WYTV)- Which musical composer is one of the most listened to in history?

Beethoven, Bach, Tchaikovsky?

We’ve all heard them, but certainly one of the most heard composers to have ever lived just turned 90 February 8th, and he’s still active: John Williams.

On the numbers alone, no one comes close. He was the greatest Hollywood composer during the 1970s and 1980s. Williams wrote the music for “Jaws,” “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Superman” and “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial.”

Williams holds 52 Academy Award nominations and five wins, the most nominations of any living human and second in history only to Walt Disney. Williams has 72 Grammy Award nominations and 25 wins, 16 British Academy Film Award nominations and seven wins and six Emmy nominations and three wins.



He has written music for four Olympics, for a Presidential inauguration, Barrack Obama in 2009 and for the nightly news on NBC. One 5th of the top 100 films in America have music by Williams. In 2005, the American Film Institute selected Williams’s score to 1977’s Star Wars, the first Star Wars movie, as the greatest film score of all time.