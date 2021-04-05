Which metal becomes liquid at room temperature? And other fun facts

Do you know who inspired the Jolene character in Dolly Parton's classic song

(WYTV) – Test your knowledge with these trivia questions:

What is the only metal that is liquid at room temperature?

Mercury.

What baseball team won the first World Series in 1903?

The Boston American beat the Pittsburgh Pirates five games to three.

Which American president came up with his own eggnog recipe?

George Washington.

Who was the first choice to play Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters? Here’s a hint — it wasn’t Bill Murray.

John Belushi.

Which scientific organization did Alexander Graham Bell help found in 1883?

The National Geographic Society.

How can you tell the difference between a monkey and an ape?

Most monkeys have tails and apes do not. Apes are bigger, too.

Who inspired the character of Jolene in Dolly Parton’s classic song?

A bank teller.

Where is the World Grits Festival?

St. George, South Carolina.

Which musician said, “Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine”?

Elvis Presley.