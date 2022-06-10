(WYTV) – A few trivia questions for you, (along with the answers):
Which god from Roman mythology inspired the word volcano?
Vulcan, the god of fire.
A young male horse is a colt. What is a young female horse called?
A filly — horses of both sexes under the age of one are called foals.
How much does a giraffe’s heart weigh?
25 pounds — it needs a powerful heart to pump blood all the way u its long neck to the brain.
Which American president had cats named Dixie and Tabby?
Abraham Lincoln — Lincoln once said Dixie was smarter than his entire cabinet.
Which chess piece can only move diagonally?
The Bishop — each player starts with two bishops.
What country drinks the most tea per person per year?
Turkey — seven pounds per person. In second place is Ireland, with five pounds.
The word vermilion describes what kind of color?
A bright reddish-orange.
What musical artist won Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammy’s?
Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy” was the Record and Song of the Year.
The name of the 1970s Swedish pop group ABBA is an acronym. What does it stand for?
The four members: Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni. ABBA was also the name of a Swedish canned fish company at the time.