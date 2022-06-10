(WYTV) – A few trivia questions for you, (along with the answers):

Which god from Roman mythology inspired the word volcano?

Vulcan, the god of fire.

A young male horse is a colt. What is a young female horse called?

A filly — horses of both sexes under the age of one are called foals.

How much does a giraffe’s heart weigh?

25 pounds — it needs a powerful heart to pump blood all the way u its long neck to the brain.

Which American president had cats named Dixie and Tabby?

Abraham Lincoln — Lincoln once said Dixie was smarter than his entire cabinet.

Which chess piece can only move diagonally?

The Bishop — each player starts with two bishops.

What country drinks the most tea per person per year?

Turkey — seven pounds per person. In second place is Ireland, with five pounds.

The word vermilion describes what kind of color?

A bright reddish-orange.

What musical artist won Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammy’s?

Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy” was the Record and Song of the Year.

The name of the 1970s Swedish pop group ABBA is an acronym. What does it stand for?

The four members: Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni. ABBA was also the name of a Swedish canned fish company at the time.