Whether flu or COVID-19, testing is imperative

The flu and and the coronavirus have similar symptoms and are nearly impossible to tell apart without testing, but treatment is different for each

(WYTV) – The cold and flu season may be confusing this year with the coronavirus and flu going around at the same time. So what if you’re unlucky enough to get one or both viruses?

If the flu or COVID is mild, stay hydrated, watch your temperature and breathing, rest and, obviously, isolate yourself.

Dr. Susan Rehm, with the Cleveland Clinic, says it’s vital to know when you could use a little help.

“People should consider going to the emergency room or calling their doctor if they have severe shortness of breath, confusion, productive cough – meaning bringing up a lot of sputum with coughing – or any other symptom that’s causing them distress that they can’t take care of themselves at home.”

Call your doctor if you think you’ve caught either one because the testing and treatment options are different.

We have prescription antiviral medicines available to treat the flu and a vaccine, of course. A vaccine to fight COVID-19 is on its way to government approval.