Where we got the phrase ‘fall off the wagon’

A "water wagon" was something they had in the late 19th century

(WYTV) – Certain idioms don’t need much of an explanation to make sense. If you’re “playing with fire,” you’re doing something reckless. If you’re “dropping your guard,” you’re lowering your defenses. But what does it mean to say, “He’s fallen off the wagon?”

It means someone’s drinking again.

Before you can fall off the wagon, you have to be on the wagon — that’s where we start.

“On the wagon” originally meant on the water wagon or water cart, and it goes back to the late 19th century as a way to show you were against alcohol, such as the Anti-Saloon League.

Many cities had horses pulling water wagons, spreading water on streets to keep down dust. Soon, people against alcohol would say they would climb on that wagon and drink that dirty water before they’d take a whiskey in a saloon.

Once someone hopped on the water wagon, temptation could make him fall off the water wagon if he visited a tavern.

Soon, water wagons themselves disappeared and the expression shortened to “fall off the wagon.”