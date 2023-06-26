(WYTV) – We’d like to pass along some tips if you’re flying this summer, this comes from a Reddit discussion.

What’s the dirtiest part of your airplane seat? The tray table, maybe?

Flight attendants say the grossest part of your seat is that pocket in front of you.

Experienced attendants will tell you try not to use that pocket for anything.

Between flights, a maintenance crew may clear the pocket but not clean it.

Attendants have found dirty tissues, sick bags, socks, chewed gum, licked lollipops, apple cores and more.

Airplane cabins are germ farms.

In eight hours, just one cell of E. coli can become a colony of more than 12 million.

Your tray table likely has more germs than a toilet seat or a cell phone.

Airplane bathrooms might seem clean, but in between flights, the bathrooms get a quick spray of disinfectant, a wipe down, and then new toilet paper.

The Federal Aviation Administration doesn’t regulate aircraft cleaning or do inspections.

And for sanitary and safety reasons keep your shoes on.

If you want to, you can pull out an antibacterial wipe for the tray table, the seatbelt handle, the armrest and the recliner button.