Where did the pickle ornament tradition come from?

The Christmas custom is said to have come from Germany -- but hardly any Germans have heard of it

(WYTV) – What’s your family’s favorite holiday tradition? Opening Christmas presents after midnight Mass? Hanging stockings? Displaying homemade decorations? Don’t forget to hang the pickle.

This tradition was supposed to have come from Germany. A lot of families have adopted it, especially in the Midwest.

You hang a glossy, green ornament in the shape and texture of a pickle somewhere deep in the tree. The first child to find the pickle on Christmas morning enjoys good luck all year and what’s more — a special gift.

Did German immigrants bring the Christmas pickle — the Weihnachtsgurke — to America?

Here’s the truth — visit Germany and ask any German, “Hey, what about this pickle thing?” And you’ll get a blank look. The Germans have never heard of this tradition.

Where did it come from? Clever marketing and that old retail giant Woolworth’s.

When Woolworth’s began importing German Christmas ornaments in the 1890s, the marketing staff noted some were in the shape of a pickle. So they made up stories about the customs of far-away Germany — get your pickle to display today.

Finally, prominent German ornament manufacturer Lauscha Glass Center started making the ornaments in the mid-1990s, but only after one of its employees visited Michigan and saw the Christmas pickle on the trees.

So if you’re looking to do something different this season, consider the humble pickle. It’s a quaint German tradition hardly any German has ever heard of.