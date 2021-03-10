When can visits with the grandparents go back to normal?

More people are getting vaccinated, so can we get on with normal visits?

(WYTV) – As more and more of us get the coronavirus vaccine, chances are, grandmas and grandpas have now gotten theirs. So when can we visit?

Before you go, you should think about where you’ve been recently and if you could be spreading the virus. Yes, the grandparents are vaccinated, but no vaccine is 100% effective.

“I think that there are more opportunities for us to actually socialize in the future,” said Dr. Ronan Factora, with the Cleveland Clinic. “This is one of those steps in that direction. We have to celebrate that for sure, take advantage of it, but we can’t let go of the things that we’ve gotten used to in the last year. That’s not the message everyone wants to hear. We want to get rid of all this, but it is a road we have to travel. We are going to get there, but it’s just going to take time.”

If you’re going to grandpa’s or if he’s coming to you, masks and social distancing are still important — they can’t hurt.

It’s impossible to say when visits can completely go back to normal and we can toss away those masks. It depends on new cases dropping off and more people getting vaccinated.