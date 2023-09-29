(WYTV) — With Halloween coming up, maybe you have an older child at home wondering if he or she might be too old to go trick or treating.

The town of Chesapeake, Virginia, has had a law for the past 50 years saying 12 — that later changed to 14 — is the cut-off age. No one older begging for candy — or mom and dad pay a $100 fine.

While most kids stop trick or treating on their own between the ages of, say 12 and 16, there’s no standard age when it stops being fun.

On the website Parents.com, psychologists say we shouldn’t have an arbitrary cut-off age.

Here’s a reminder for grumpy adults: trick or treating may be one of the last rituals of childhood that teenagers are able to enjoy before they have to become adults. If some youngster is sincere about it, making a costume, spending some serious time on it, go for it: adulthood comes too quickly as it is.

And adults can always turn off their porch lights if they’re uncomfortable with visitors.

You’ll find plenty of websites and blogs that offer advice. For example, if someone comes to your door taller than you with facial hair and hardly any kind of costume and you feel like reaching for the pepper spray instead of the “fun size,” he might be a little too old.