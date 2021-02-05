What’s your state’s favorite candy for Valentine’s Day?

Daybreak

We'll buy 58 million pounds of chocolate this year

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WYTV) – What’s the most popular candy on Valentine’s Day?

After looking at sales figures from the last 13 years, CandyStore.com tells us that chocolates in heart-shaped boxes are the best sellers in 19 states.

In second place, those little hearts with sayings on them — conversation hearts — are the top Valentine’s Day treat in 14 states.

M&Ms are slowly gaining ground, as well as Hershey’s Kisses.

What about in our area?

In Pennsylvania, the top seller is M&M’s.

In West Virginia, those conversation hearts are number one, followed by cupid corn — basically candy corn.

Kentuckians buy chocolate roses more than any other candy for their valentines.

Those in Indiana go for those chocolates in boxes.

In Michigan, it’s the same treat — chocolates from a box.

And finally, what’s our favorite valentine candy in Ohio? Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates!

Forty-seven percent of people said they will buy themselves a box. We’ll buy 58 million pounds of chocolate this year.

Those candy hearts, by the way, go all the way back to 1866. Among the first messages? “Please send a lock of your hair by return mail.” They were originally shaped like sea shells and became hearts in 1902.

Drop some candy hearts in a glass of carbonated soda, and they’ll “dance” up and down.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com