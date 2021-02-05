What’s your state’s favorite candy for Valentine’s Day?

We'll buy 58 million pounds of chocolate this year

(WYTV) – What’s the most popular candy on Valentine’s Day?

After looking at sales figures from the last 13 years, CandyStore.com tells us that chocolates in heart-shaped boxes are the best sellers in 19 states.

In second place, those little hearts with sayings on them — conversation hearts — are the top Valentine’s Day treat in 14 states.

M&Ms are slowly gaining ground, as well as Hershey’s Kisses.

What about in our area?

In Pennsylvania, the top seller is M&M’s.

In West Virginia, those conversation hearts are number one, followed by cupid corn — basically candy corn.

Kentuckians buy chocolate roses more than any other candy for their valentines.

Those in Indiana go for those chocolates in boxes.

In Michigan, it’s the same treat — chocolates from a box.

And finally, what’s our favorite valentine candy in Ohio? Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates!

Forty-seven percent of people said they will buy themselves a box. We’ll buy 58 million pounds of chocolate this year.

Those candy hearts, by the way, go all the way back to 1866. Among the first messages? “Please send a lock of your hair by return mail.” They were originally shaped like sea shells and became hearts in 1902.

Drop some candy hearts in a glass of carbonated soda, and they’ll “dance” up and down.