What’s the secret to Chick-fil-a chicken?

Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy came up with the secret it in the 1960s

(WYTV) – The ingredients in Coca-Cola are secret. McDonald’s has a secret sauce, although the recipe is on its website; and Chick-fil-A has a secret recipe for its chicken sandwicH: a seasoned and juicy chicken breast.

It’s a chicken fillet dipped in an egg and milk wash, hand-breaded and cooked in a pressure cooker. It’s served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickles, so what seasons it?

Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy came up with the secret it in the 1960s, and more than 50 years later, the recipe remains unchanged!

It’s in a safe in Atlanta, Georgia.

The speculation among bloggers is that the chicken breast is first marinated in pickle juice before it’s breaded and fried, and the sandwich does come with pickles.

The pickle juice contains salt to carry moisture and flavor deep into the chicken.

The company won’t confirm the theory, but this tenderizing trick still works on any kind of lean meat.

As for the dipping sauce, a Chick-fil-A operator named Hugh Fleming brought his personal honey mustard recipe into his Virginia restaurant for his customers, and one day, an employee accidentally mixed barbecue sauce into the honey mustard. That’s the special Chick-fil-A sauce we know today.