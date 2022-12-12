(WYTV) – What’s the difference between a “lawyer” and an “attorney?” We usually use them interchangeably, but there is a difference.

A lawyer is anyone who has graduated from law school and can give legal advice.

An attorney has graduated from law school and passed the bar exam and become a member of a state bar association, meaning he or she can practice law in court.

In the United States, the job of a lawyer ranks first among the best social service jobs. Number two is a police officer, and number three is a substance abuse counselor.

But in this country, lawyers are among the least trusted professionals — only 3 percent rate them as “very honest.”

In 2020, the highest-paid American lawyers made more than $200,000 a year. The average is $73,000.

The state with the most lawyers is New York, followed by California and then Texas.

Of the 55 delegates who attended the convention that wrote our constitution, 35 were lawyers.

Finally, some frivolous lawsuits: a judge sued his dry cleaner for $67 million for sending his pants to the wrong location.

A beer drinker sued Anheuser-Busch because he said the company’s ads implied that beautiful women would find him attractive if he drank Budd. Sadly, none did.

And a Minnesota man sued David Copperfield, claiming that Copperfield stole his divine powers.