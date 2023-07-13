(WYTV) — A French chef Georges Escoffier, born in 1846 and died in 1935, developed what we today call The Kitchen Brigade System to streamline work in the kitchen — who does what with what food — and we use this system around the world today.

The Culinary Institute of America says that one of the first steps a chef must take on the way to becoming a professional is to put together a collection of kitchen knives.

You don’t really need formal training at some kind of culinary school to become a professional chef, although it certainly does help.

Culinary school can last from six months to four or five years and the big difference between a professional cook and a chef is that a chef has a leadership role in the kitchen.

We have found recipes going back four thousand years, to the time of the Mesopotamians. In the Middle Ages in Europe, it was common for large households to employ a chef to prepare the family’s meals.

From today until 2030, more than half a million jobs for restaurant cooks are opening up in the United States, with the top chefs earning more than $85,000 a year. The chefs working at resorts and in casinos on average make more than chefs working in restaurants.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is the highest-paid chef in the world, and the only chef to make it onto Forbes’ list of the top 100 best-paid celebrities for the year. The first non-chef the Food Network hired to host a cooking show was Rachel Ray.

Celebrity chefs who aren’t actually trained chefs include Gordon Ramsay, Martha Stewart, Rachel Ray, Paula Deen and Guy Fieri.