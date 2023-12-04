(WYTV) — Casket or coffin — in which would you like to spend your time underground?

What’s the difference?

A coffin is a six-sided container, wider at the shoulders and tapering toward the feet, with a lid for displaying the dearly departed. It’s often very simple, made of wood or they may come with elaborate decorations.

You may hear the expression coffin furniture; that’s the handles, the ornaments, nameplates and more that may come with it. It’s more common in Europe.

A casket is a four-sided container for burial or cremation. It comes with a hinged lid so you can see who’s resting inside. The inside often has soft, plush fabric, satin or velvet.

You’ll hear people use both coffin and casket to mean the same thing, but there are differences.

Funeral professionals wanted to shy away from the word coffin, saying it sounded too morbid. They began to say casket, from a French word meaning basket. You don’t pick out your casket in the casket room, but in the “display area.”

Say “casket coach” instead of “hearse.” You don’t go to a grave, you rest in an “interment space.” And digging a grave becomes “opening the interment space.”

As a body decays, it produces methane gas so the funeral industry has developed burping caskets — they have a seal through which the gas can escape. They can offer some protection from decay, but funeral directors cannot claim they can preserve your body forever. Open it after 10 to 15 years and you’ll find bones, teeth and some hair.