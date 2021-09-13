What’s that song lyric?

YOU HEARD WHAT….?!!
Aquarius
– Misheard: “This is the dawning of the Age of Asparagus”
– Correct: “This is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius”
I’m a Believer
– Misheard: “Then I saw her face, now I’m gonna leave her”
– Correct: “Then I saw her face, now I’m a believer”
Blinded by the Light
– Misheard: “Wrapped up like a deuce, another rumor in the night”
– Correct: “Revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night”
Like a Virgin
– Misheard: “Like a virgin, touched for the 31st time”
– Correct: “Live a virgin, touched for the very first time”
Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke
– Misheard: “Mushrooms are nasty”
– Correct: “Must want to get nasty”
Sweet Dreams
– Misheard: “I travel the world in generic jeans”
– Correct: “I travel the world and the seven seas”
Dancing Queen
– Misheard: “See that girl, watch her scream, kicking the dancing queen”
– Correct: “See that girl, watch that scene, digging in the dancing queen”
Two Tickets to Paradise by Eddie Money
– Misheard: “I’ve got two chickens to paralyze”
– Correct: “I’ve got two tickets to paradise”
Blowin’ in the Wind
– Misheard: “The ants are my friends, they’re blowing in the wind”
– Correct: “The answer my friends, is blowing in the wind”
Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds
– Misheard: “The girl with colitis goes by”
– Correct: “The girl with kaleidoscope eyes”
Voices Carry by Till Tuesday
-Mishead: “Josh, Josh, meet me downtown, this is Carey.”
-Correct: “Hush, hush, keep it down now, voices carry.”