What’s that song lyric?

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

YOU HEARD WHAT….?!!

Aquarius

– Misheard: “This is the dawning of the Age of Asparagus”

– Correct: “This is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius”

I’m a Believer

– Misheard: “Then I saw her face, now I’m gonna leave her”

– Correct: “Then I saw her face, now I’m a believer”

Blinded by the Light

– Misheard: “Wrapped up like a deuce, another rumor in the night”

– Correct: “Revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night”

Like a Virgin

– Misheard: “Like a virgin, touched for the 31st time”

– Correct: “Live a virgin, touched for the very first time”

Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke

– Misheard: “Mushrooms are nasty”

– Correct: “Must want to get nasty”

Sweet Dreams

– Misheard: “I travel the world in generic jeans”

– Correct: “I travel the world and the seven seas”

Dancing Queen

– Misheard: “See that girl, watch her scream, kicking the dancing queen”

– Correct: “See that girl, watch that scene, digging in the dancing queen”

Two Tickets to Paradise by Eddie Money

– Misheard: “I’ve got two chickens to paralyze”

– Correct: “I’ve got two tickets to paradise”

Blowin’ in the Wind

– Misheard: “The ants are my friends, they’re blowing in the wind”

– Correct: “The answer my friends, is blowing in the wind”

Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds

– Misheard: “The girl with colitis goes by”

– Correct: “The girl with kaleidoscope eyes”

Voices Carry by Till Tuesday

-Mishead: “Josh, Josh, meet me downtown, this is Carey.”

-Correct: “Hush, hush, keep it down now, voices carry.”