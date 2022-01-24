What would the pentagon do if hostile aliens showed up today?

(WYTV)- Movies like war of the worlds and Independence Day shows us battling the aliens, finding ways around their advanced technology. The Pentagon war-gamed this and came to a conclusion the only sane course of action is to surrender unconditionally without delay.

Any alien race with the capacity to cross the distance between the stars has a sufficient energy output to render our planet sterile and remake it in their own image anyway. If they invade us they might keep some of us alive and our planet habitable.

It’s either survival or a pointless death, then. The only sane thing to do is also the bravest: surrender immediately and hope you can claw your freedom back eventually. Or make a good enough pet to keep around anyhow. Or maybe the Coronavirus will take ET down.