(WYTV) – Ever notice as you walk through or drive through your neighborhood small colored flags or colors spray painted on the grass?

Each color is a code so anyone working in that area on some construction or engineering project will understand what’s underground and where.

The American National Standards Institute set up this color scheme:

Red: means electric power lines, cables, conduit and lighting cables.

Orange: a telecommunication cable or an alarm.

Yellow: is natural gas, or oil, steam, petroleum or other flammable materials.

Green: this means you have a sewer or a drain line here.

Blue: potable water, or drinking water.

Purple: that’s an irrigation line.

Pink: is a temporary survey marking.

White: this shows where you plan to dig….the limit of your dig, its route.

How about a marked tree? Trees with a paint dab show property lines or even an alert about some environmental issue.