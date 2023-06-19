(WYTV) – Ever notice as you walk through or drive through your neighborhood small colored flags or colors spray painted on the grass?
Each color is a code so anyone working in that area on some construction or engineering project will understand what’s underground and where.
The American National Standards Institute set up this color scheme:
Red: means electric power lines, cables, conduit and lighting cables.
Orange: a telecommunication cable or an alarm.
Yellow: is natural gas, or oil, steam, petroleum or other flammable materials.
Green: this means you have a sewer or a drain line here.
Blue: potable water, or drinking water.
Purple: that’s an irrigation line.
Pink: is a temporary survey marking.
White: this shows where you plan to dig….the limit of your dig, its route.
How about a marked tree? Trees with a paint dab show property lines or even an alert about some environmental issue.