(WYTV) – Ukraine has set up a recruiting website called Fightforua.org that lays out seven steps an American or anyone must follow to sign up for combat against the Russians.

You show up at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington. D.C, and you must have documents showing you have some military or law enforcement experience.

You bring your own gear, such as a helmet and body armor, before Ukraine can accept you into what it calls its International Legion of Defense.

One report says 20,000 people have done this, and others with no military experience have simply gone to Ukraine on their own.

Remember, you’re going to war.

As an American, the Ukrainians will probably put you in a group with others who speak English — volunteers from Australia, Great Britain and Canada and with others who also have your skill sets.

The Ukrainians want you to be able to communicate and understand battlefield tactics.

Don’t expect air support or cutting-edge technology. In fact, you’ll be fighting a kind of guerilla war that American soldiers had to deal with in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The U.S. government is advising Americans not to go to Ukraine to fight, but it’s unlikely the government will punish you.

But if you become a Ukrainian officer, you could lose your citizenship when you get back. If you get back.

And if the Russians get hold of you, they will not treat you kindly. They’ll consider you a bandit, an unlawful fighter.

The Russians have already shot rockets into a military base in western Ukraine that was training foreign fighters.

Like the Ukrainians, they mean business.