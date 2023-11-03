(WYTV) — If you sneeze while driving at 60 miles per hour, your eyes are closed for about 50 feet.

Owls cannot move their eyes sideways.

The praying mantis is the only insect that can turn its head.

A cat has 32 muscles in each ear.

Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” has her own mailbox at the Louvre because of all the love letters she receives.

The smallest thing ever photographed is the shadow of an atom.

Both of the drummers from Queen and Duran Duran had the same name: Roger Taylor.

The two highest IQ scores in history belong to women.

Cookie Monster’s real name is Cid.

The cartoon character named Tweety was first named Orson — he was also far more aggressive and saucy.

More tornadoes occur in the United Kingdom per square mile than in any other country in the world.