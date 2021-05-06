What do we know today on the different COVID-19 strains?

More than a year ago, we were talking about this COVID-19 virus

(WYTV) – More than a year ago, we were talking about this COVID-19 virus. Then, gradually, it became several different COVID viruses, different variants. What do we know today?

We know the variants have evolved since the start of the pandemic. Doctors say that’s important to understand.

By knowing how these variants behave now, doctors are better able to predict how their patients will react and how best to protect them.

“Each of these strains may have a different effect on a person’s severity of illness, and so trying to figure out what strains are worse than others will give us a better risk estimate as a physician, when I am going to be taking care of these patients, what to expect, who is at higher risk than others,” said Dr. Frank Esper of the Cleveland Clinic.

Doctors discovered that the original virus was quick to mutate.

As the variants grew, they became less severe but more contagious, and we still have a lot to learn.

And the more people who are vaccinated, the more the original COVID-19 will disappear as well as its variants.