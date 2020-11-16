What do former presidents do after their presidency?

Daybreak

Here are some other jobs former presidents have taken on after leaving office

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WYTV) – When President Donald Trump leaves the White House, what will he do? Will he go back to being a multi-billionaire businessman?

Here are some other jobs former presidents have taken on after leaving office.

George W. Bush became a painter. He’ll publish a book of portraits this coming March.

When George Washington left office in 1797, he opened a whiskey distillery at his home, Mount Vernon. It was one of the largest in the country, producing 11,000 gallons of whiskey a year.

Thomas Jefferson founded the University of Virginia.

Bill Clinton won two Grammy awards for spoken word albums..one for a children’s book, one for his autobiography.

William Howard Taft of Ohio became Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, the only time that’s ever happened.

Our 9th president, John Quincy Adams, became a congressman. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives for nine terms, the only time that’s ever happened.

Calvin Coolidge, the 30th president, wrote a newspaper column instead of his memoirs when he left the White House.

Dwight Eisenhower became a cattle farmer at his home in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Jimmy Carter built homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com