What do former presidents do after their presidency?

Here are some other jobs former presidents have taken on after leaving office

(WYTV) – When President Donald Trump leaves the White House, what will he do? Will he go back to being a multi-billionaire businessman?

George W. Bush became a painter. He’ll publish a book of portraits this coming March.

When George Washington left office in 1797, he opened a whiskey distillery at his home, Mount Vernon. It was one of the largest in the country, producing 11,000 gallons of whiskey a year.

Thomas Jefferson founded the University of Virginia.

Bill Clinton won two Grammy awards for spoken word albums..one for a children’s book, one for his autobiography.

William Howard Taft of Ohio became Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, the only time that’s ever happened.

Our 9th president, John Quincy Adams, became a congressman. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives for nine terms, the only time that’s ever happened.

Calvin Coolidge, the 30th president, wrote a newspaper column instead of his memoirs when he left the White House.

Dwight Eisenhower became a cattle farmer at his home in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Jimmy Carter built homes for Habitat for Humanity.