What are the benefits of reading physical books compared with e-readers?

In 2007, Amazon brought us its e-reader, the Kindle. The Barnes & Noble Nook followed in 2009. Each basically a bunch of books loaded on one device.

We found some research in professor Naomi Baron’s book called “How We Read Now: Strategic Choices for Print, Screen, and Audio.”

She writes, “You’ll learn more reading a physical book because your mind is more likely to wander when you’re reading something digital. We have a kind of mindset when reading a screen… It’s like glancing at headlines or reviews or social media… It doesn’t seem to have the seriousness as a physical book with pages we turn.”

Printed books come with fewer distractions. You’re engrossed in the page and there is no notification from a friend on Facebook popping up.

Unless you’ve taken the time to turn off all the notifications, a digital reader is designed to interrupt.

Once that happens, you’ve started multitasking instead of concentrating, and it’s difficult to settle down to read again.

One study found people can’t read their device for more than ten minutes before they start multitasking.

Physical books cause less eyestrain than digital books because you blink less staring at a screen.

The number of books you have at home may not make you a terrific scholar, but the evidence points that way.

Read a real book if you want to sleep better.

And a book makes you feel good, too. It has a smell, a touch, some weight to it.

A final tip for reading off a screen: Practice the 20-20-20 rule. Pause every 20 minutes for 20 seconds and look at something 20 feet or so away. It helps with the eye strain.