What an ‘average’ human looks like

A study developed for "National Geographic" described the 'average person'

(WYTV) – Is there an average human on Earth? What would he or she look like, live, do for a living?

According to a study developed for “National Geographic,” we can find out.

The most typical human on earth would be a 28-year-old Chinese man. Men just about outnumber women, and there are more Chinese men than any other nationality.

By 2030, the average person will come from India.

What else do we know about this average human?

He is right-handed, makes less than $12,000 per year, has a mobile phone and doesn’t have a bank account.

The researchers also found other statistics: the typical Dutch man stands 5 feet, 11 inches, but the average Peruvian male stands at under 5 feet, 5 inches.

Japan’s typical woman lives 86 years. The average woman in Afghanistan lives to 45.

The typical American uses 100 gallons of water at home per day, compared to two and a half gallons for the typical Ethiopian, and some Ethiopians spend all day collecting it.

The most-spoken language is Mandarin Chinese.

One-third of the world is Christian, with 21 percent Muslim and 13 percent Hindu.

Fifty-one percent of us live in cities.

The world’s largest city, Tokyo, has 37 million people.

Facebook has more users than the population of the U.S., China and Brazil combined.

While four babies are born on Earth every second, two people die at the same time.