YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This comes to us from a website called MoneyTransfer.com: how much money do we spend on electricity to run all the gadgets in our homes, our appliances?

The website put together an estimate for some 20 items and how much they cost in electricity each month.

Let’s take a look at the top 10:

10.) To light up your 43-inch LED TV for five hours a day costs $1.93 per month.

9.) Your electric stove is $2.94-$3.36.

8.) Your child’s video game console is $3.89.

7.) An electric kettle is $4.32.

6.) The dishwasher is at $4.86.

5.) Your refrigerator is costing you $6.12.

4.) Your washing machine is at $6.48 a month.

3.) The third most expensive appliance is your electric dryer at $8.64.

2.) An electric heater running two hours a day is $10.80.

1.) The most expensive is your air conditioner, running eight hours a day. That’s $88.56 for the month.

What about some of the other appliances in your house — those listed 11 to 20?

For example, your coffee maker: that’s only $1.66 cents to run it for a month. Your laptop for five hours a day is $1.22.

Other items like your microwave, vacuum cleaner, toaster oven, hair dryer, and LED bulb are all less than $1 a month.

And these tips from the nugget: make sure your windows are tight, lower the temperature on your water heater from 140 to 120 degrees, and use LED bulbs where you can.