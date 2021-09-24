We have states, what do other countries have?

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

The United States has 50 states and the District of Columbia for the capitol.



What about other countries?



Here’s a breakdown:

Australia has states, but only six.

Brazil has 26 states and Mexico 31.

India has 28 states and in Europe only one country has states: that’s Germany with 16.

Canada is divided into ten provinces and three territories.

China has 23 provinces while Japan is divided into 47 prefectures.

France has 18 regions and Italy has 20 regions.

Russia is divided into 22 republics.

Spain has 17 communities and England has 39 counties.

States, provinces and prefectures are more or less the same thing….just as we have counties in our state, these other examples can be themselves divided.