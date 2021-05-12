Ways to relieve menopause symptoms

Menopause is a natural biological process, but its mood swings, hot flashes, and insomnia can be inconvenient and annoying

(WYTV) – The average healthy woman begins menopause around age 50. Some start in their late 50s and others even notice changes in their 40s.

Menopause is a natural biological process. With it can come mood swings, hot flashes and trouble sleeping. These are common symptoms that women can manage with hormone therapy.

However, that can come with its own side effects and it’s not for everyone.

“Many women are not candidates to take hormone therapy, like women who have a diagnosis of breast cancer. But in a woman who’s taking hormone therapy and still having symptoms, lifestyle management can also be effective,” said Dr. Denise Millstine, with the Women’s Health Center at the Mayo Clinic.

What kind of lifestyle changes are we talking about? Regular exercise, along with a healthy diet, can help.

If you quit smoking, that can help, too. Women who smoke have more frequent and severe hot flashes.

Other things to consider are yoga, deep-breathing exercises, massage or acupuncture to help with stress relief.

Men can have their own kind of menopause, too, due to low testosterone levels.