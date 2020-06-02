Warmer and becoming humid Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy today with some breaks for sunshine. Small shower chance. Warmer this morning, we’re in the low to mid 50’s. High today 80°. Cloudy tonight, with a slight chance for an isolated sprinkle or shower. Low in the mid 60’s.



STORMS, SOME SEVERE POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

Showers and thunderstorms develop tomorrow, some storms could be strong to severe. Storms are possible EARLY, during Daybreak. Another round looks to impact the Valley MID-AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. High in the lower 80’s. Early evening storms likely Wednesday night, some may be strong, with a chance late. Low around 60°.



EARLY STORM CHANCE THURSDAY

Mainly sunshine and clouds Thursday, with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm early morning. High in the lower 80’s. Mid 60’s Thursday night, with partly cloudy skies.



AFTERNOON STORMS TO USHER IN DRY AND COOLER WEEKEND

Sun and clouds Friday, with isolated afternoon storms as cooler air moves East through the Valley. Mid 50’s Friday night and partly cloudy.



DRY STRETCH FOR WEEKEND AND EARLY WEEK

High in the mid 70’s and partly sunny Saturday. Low in the lower 50’s Saturday night. High in the lower 70’s Sunday and sunny. Upper 70’s for Monday and mostly sunny. Lower 80’s Tuesday, and mostly sunny.