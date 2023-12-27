We’re into the cold and flu season so we must protect ourselves from viruses, how long can a virus exist, all by itself on a tabletop or a door handle, or a gas pump?

It varies.

For example, the rhinovirus that brings on the common cold is strong enough to infect you for about 24 hours if it’s on a tough, hard surface, say stainless steel. It may live longer but what we’re concerned with here is how long it stays infectious. On a tissue, less time.

Then you have the norovirus, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea and sweep through a cruise ship making hundreds sick…it can survive on a surface for weeks, infecting you.

It’s a tough, nasty survivor.

How about COVID-19? On cardboard, one day. On plastic, three days. On wood, four days. On glass, five days.

Other things can affect a virus’ survival. In general, viruses survive the longest at lower temperatures, higher humidity, and on non-porous surfaces such as stainless steel.

One more surface: human skin.\

It’s a virus killer for colds and the flu, they’ll live 20 minutes.

Still, wash your hands.