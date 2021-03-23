Vaccines bringing more freedom after over a year of virus restrictions

Still, the CDC is recommending you keep gatherings small with people you know

(WYTV) – Finally — some freedom from the coronavirus, thanks to three vaccines.

Two weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or after the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you’re fully vaccinated.

That means you can visit unvaccinated people from a single household indoors without a mask.

Vaccinated grandparents can safely visit their grandchildren and small groups of vaccinated people can gather safely as well.

“If you and one other person have been fully vaccinated, or even a small group — and a small group, we talk about just a handful of people — you don’t have to wear masks anymore when you’re indoors,” said Dr. Kristin Englund, with the Cleveland Clinic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccinated people no longer have to quarantine or be tested for COVID-19 if they’ve been exposed to the virus, as long as they have no symptoms.

In short, keep the gatherings small with people you know.

The CDC is still asking vaccinated people to wear masks and social distance in public places and when meeting strangers.