Vaccines are the way to COVID-19 herd immunity, doctor says

In the meantime -- vaccinated or not -- wear your mask, keep your distance and wash your hands

(WYTV) – You’ve probably heard of “herd immunity” or “community protection.” Whatever you call it, we’re working toward that when it comes to the coronavirus.

A big part of it is getting the vaccine in as many people as possible as quickly as possible so they can become immune to COVID-19.

“As more and more people get that immunity, the spread of the virus is going to slow and slow,” said Dr. Frank Esper, with the Cleveland Clinic. “Eventually, we hope that it’s going to get to the point where we get this herd immunity.”

A vaccination is the best way to achieve herd immunity. When you get the shot, you’re protecting yourself and those around you who, including those who can’t get the vaccine for medical reasons.

The experts say 70% to 90% of the population will need to be vaccinated so the virus disappears. It will be several months before we see large numbers of people immune to COVID-19.

In the meantime — vaccinated or not — wear your mask, keep your distance and wash your hands.