Vaccine cards on social media: To share or not to share?

(WYTV) – Many of us have now been fully vaccinated and we’ve got the proof on paper — our COVID-19 vaccine card. Have others seen yours?

A lot of people are taking to social media to share photos of their cards. Doctors say this can be a good way to help raise awareness — as long as you’re careful.

“I think there is some merit in actually celebrating that and putting it on somebody’s social media feed,” said Dr. Michelle Medina, with the Cleveland Clinic. “What we worry about is providing more information than you need to, other than you were vaccinated.”

The vaccine card includes your full name, date of birth, what kind of vaccine you were given and when. It also has an expiration date — that’s the shelf life of the vaccine and has nothing to do with how long the vaccine will last in your body.

Don’t risk accidentally sharing any private information. As for the card itself, store it in a safe place in case you need it someday.