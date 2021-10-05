Users of nasal spray less likely to get COVID-19, Cleveland Clinic says

(WYTV)- Some of us sniff a nasal spray with steroids in it from time to time.

It helps to control allergies and hay fever, If you do, lucky you. Here’s why:

A Cleveland Clinic study found that patients who regularly use steroid nasal sprays are less likely to develop a severe case of COVID-19. The spray also helped keep them out of the hospital and out of intensive care.

However, Dr. Joe Zein of Cleveland Clinic clarified that the nasal spray will not treat or prevent COVID-19.

“Should use it to treat COVID-19 or to prevent COVID-19. you need a randomized control trial to do that and an approval by the FDA, so until then, that is not indicated to treat COVID-19.”

Still, it does seem to hold some promise. Keep in mind, your nose is the main entry point for the coronavirus, so it’s important that when you wear a mask, wear it properly, over your nose.

The Cleveland Clinic researchers are still trying to understand why exactly the nasal sprays help reduce severity of COVID-19. The best theory is that the steroids decrease the level of a certain protein in the nose, making it harder for the virus to enter cells and spread.