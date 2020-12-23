Until the COVID-19 vaccine comes, doctors stress protecting yourself

It may be several months before the vaccine reaches the general population

(WYTV) – As the first coronavirus vaccines go out across the country with plenty more to follow, we have to ask — how soon can we remove our masks and get close to people?

Doctors say the only way we’re really going to be able to get back to normal life in this country is to vaccinate our way out of this.

But just as no soldier wants to be the last to die in a war about to end, it’s critical we stay vigilant.

“It’s really, really important that in the meantime, we protect ourselves as best as we can until you get the vaccine by wearing your masks, social distancing and really being even more careful around the holidays where there’s a temptation to get together with your family members,” said Dr. Kristin Englund, with the Cleveland Clinic. “But come on — you don’t want to lose somebody this close to being near the end of the pandemic.”

After health care workers and nursing home residents and staff members, it may be several months before the vaccine reaches the general population.

The goal is to vaccinate 70% to 80% of the population. That way, we’re also protecting the most vulnerable and those unable to be vaccinated.