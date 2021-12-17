Unexpected, effective treatment found for liver disease

(WYTV) – Are you thinking of that stomach shrinking surgery for the new year?

Bariatric surgery can help you more than just by taking off pounds.

A new Cleveland Clinic study shows that this surgery can be an effective treatment for advanced fatty liver disease. So if you follow through, you’re not only going to take weight off, but also help your liver stay healthy.

“The results were remarkable. For the progression of liver disease, to the progression of liver cancer, cirrhosis, liver transplantation or liver related death, there was an 88 percent reduction in the patients that got bariatric surgery. That is an enormous reduction,” said Dr. Steven Nissen, a surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic

Fatty liver disease can develop as a result of obesity.

The Cleveland Clinic examined 1,100 patients with confirmed advanced fatty liver disease who had bariatric surgery and saw the disease greatly disappear. They also lowered their risk of developing serious cardiovascular diseases.

There is no FDA-approved medication to treat fatty liver disease. But bariatric surgery, providing you’re a candidate for it, could be an alternate treatment option.