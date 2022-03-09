Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – In 1912, the federal government started licensing radio stations and assigning the call letters that started with “W” to stations in the east and “K” to stations in the west.

For a while, that border ran from Texas north, but it shifted east in 1923 to follow the Mississippi River.

But before that shift, the government gave each new station, no matter where it was, a K to start its call letters and we’re not sure why.

Three stations in Pennsylvania then went on the air, which have a K prefix — KDKA in Pittsburgh, KQV, also in Pittsburgh, and KYW in Philadelphia.

And, for various reasons, such as ownership changes or moving the studios, some stations west of the Mississippi have a W starting their letters — WFAA, Dallas.

Some call letters stand for something: WGN stands for “World’s Greatest Newspaper.” The Chicago Tribune owned it.

Chicago’s WTTW is “Window to the World.”

WCFL was created by the Chicago Federation of Labor.

But nothing beats St. Louis sports station KRAP, which gave itself that label in 2014.

“Our signal is KRAP,” reads their website. “Our studios are KRAP. Even our staff is KRAP.”