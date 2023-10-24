(WYTV)- Bottled water, we drink a lot of it.

It’s a $94 billion industry in this country and we drink 120 billion bottles of it a year. Around the world, we buy a million bottles of water a minute.

How long can you store it? The International Bottled Water Association says it’ll stay drinkable forever if you store it in the right conditions: room temperature or colder, out of direct sunlight.

As far as the Food and Drug Administration is concerned, “bottled water” is water that we’re meant to drink and it contains no added carbonation or flavoring and is packaged in a sanitary, food-grade container.

It must come from one of two places: a protected natural source, such as a spring or artesian well or, to put it plainly, city water, out of your tap. That’s what the feds say, one level down, many states have bottled water regulations that are stricter than the FDA’s and some states don’t regulate bottled water at all.

Nine out of ten bottled water bottles end up in the trash or on the ground, not in recycling bins.

They can take up to 500 years to degrade. If you drink 64 fluid ounces of water a day for a year, that is equivalent to approximately 175 gallons of water.

You would save more than $1,600 per year if you went from drinking bottled water to drinking only tap water.

Drop for drop, tap water is a thousand times cheaper than bottled water.