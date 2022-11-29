In geometry, what are complementary angles?

Two angles that together add up to 90 degrees.



What professional sports league has a Most Valuable Player award called the Podoloff Trophy?

The NBA.



Where in the United States can you find a baseball stadium called Minute Maid Park?

Houston, Texas.



In Holmavik, Iceland, you can find a museum devoted to what?

Icelandic witchcraft and sorcery.



What kind of cheese is used to make alfredo sauce?

Parmesan.



Who was the lead singer and songwriter for the 1960’s rock band, The Doors?

Jim Morrison.



What classic horror movie features the famous line….”Here’s Johnny”?

Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.”



In the “Toy Story” films, who is the voice of Buzz Lightyear?

Tim Allen.



What classic movie has this famous line?

“Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine.”

“Casablanca.”