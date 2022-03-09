(WYTV) – It will soon be spring and for many people, it brings itchy eyes, sneezing and a stuffy nose.

Ways to treat symptoms include over-the-counter antihistamines. They start working in about an hour and you take them when symptoms first appear.

More severe allergies may cause asthma and require inhalers, different types of nasal sprays, oral medications or allergy shots.

“There are medications that can be prescribed, there can also one different types of immunotherapy, either sublingual where we’ve got tablets under your tongue or we can actually consider doing allergy shots that are so very effective for our patients,” said Dr. Sandra Hong, a physician with the Cleveland Clinic.

Tree pollen affects most allergy sufferers during spring, in addition to mold, pet dander and dust mites.

Some doctors may want you to start a nasal steroid as soon as it warms up.

If over-the-counter medications don’t make you feel better, it may be time to see your physician or allergist about prescription medications.