(WYTV) — Do you pucker up for a kiss on New Year’s Eve, right at midnight? Of course you do — but why?

We can trace the custom back to two winter festivals: Saturnalia in ancient Rome and Hogmanay, a Viking tradition still celebrated on New Year’s in Scotland. Lots of drinking, lots of kisses.

We see a holiday game from the Middle Ages: if the ladies lose, they must give something to the men, and that something was a kiss.

This New Year’s Eve kiss is also a part of both English and German folklore. People believed that kissing someone could prevent a year of loneliness.

One of the earliest recorded references to smooching at midnight on New Year’s Eve is in a Jan. 3, 1863, New York Times article on festivities in New York City.

A new year’s eve kiss first shows up in the movies in 1938, in a film called Holiday.

How long should a New Year’s kiss last? Here’s a good guideline: A kiss should last for as long or as short as is enjoyable for both parties, and appropriate for both the relationship and the setting.

If a couple doesn’t kiss at midnight, people believe that their bond is not as strong and could fail in the year to come.