Top baby names from the last 100 years

(WYTV) – The Social Security Administration has tracked names over the last century and here are the top ten boys and girls names going back to 1911 in America.

10: Thomas and Jessica

– Thomas has never cracked the top five.

– Famous Thomases include Jefferson, Cruise, Lee Jones, Hanks and Brady.

– Jessica was the most popular girl’s name from 1985 to 1995.

9: Dorothy and Charles

– Very popular before World War II, but not so much since then.

– Charles means “free man.”



8. Joseph and Margaret.

– Famous Josephs include Stalin, Kennedy, DiMaggio and Pesci.

– Margaret means “pearl.” Think Meg Ryan in “When Harry Met Sally” and Maggie Simpson of “The Simpsons.”

7. Susan and Richard.

– Susan had her big days from around 1948 to 1967, but she’s never been number one.

– Susan’s counterpart in the seventh spot is Richard. Famous Richards include King Richard the Lionheart, Richard Nixon, Dick Clark and Richard Petty.

6. David and Barbara.

– Barbra Streisand took out the extra “a” in her name at the start of her career.

– Barbara means “foreigner” or “stranger” and was fashionable in the 1930s and ’40s, then she vanished from the top five.

– David has been a popular name since Biblical days and let’s not forget Davy Crockett at the Alamo or David Duchovny who wants to believe his X Files.

5: Linda and William.

– Linda is a trendy name from the mid-1900s that has quietly slipped away.

– William had something of a comeback a few years ago. Famous Williams include Prince William, Bill Shatner and four presidents: Harrison, McKinley, Taft and Clinton

4. Michael and Jennifer.

– Jennifer was the number one girl’s name from 1970 to 1984. 1970 saw the smash-hit movie “Love Story” with its main character named Jennifer Cavilleri.

– Michael was the number one boy’s name from 1954 to 1998.

3: Robert and Elizabeth.

– Robert means “one who is bright with fame” from Robert E. Lee to Robert Redford.

– Elizabeth holds an impressive place in history from English queens to TV queens as in the immortal Betty White.

2: Patricia and John.

– From the 1930s to the 1950s, Patricia was always in either the third or fourth spot.

– Famous Johns include John F. Kennedy and John Lennon.

1. James and Mary

– Mary was the number one girl’s name for eight decades, from the 1880s to the early 1950s.

– The Bible alone mentions four Marys in the New Testament.

– James was at the top from 1940 to 1953, including six presidents.