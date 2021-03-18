Top baby names from the last 100 years

(WYTV) – The Social Security Administration has tracked names over the last century and here are the top ten boys and girls names going back to 1911 in America.
10: Thomas and Jessica
– Thomas has never cracked the top five.
– Famous Thomases include Jefferson, Cruise, Lee Jones, Hanks and Brady.
– Jessica was the most popular girl’s name from 1985 to 1995.
9: Dorothy and Charles
– Very popular before World War II, but not so much since then.
– Charles means “free man.”
8. Joseph and Margaret.
– Famous Josephs include Stalin, Kennedy, DiMaggio and Pesci.
– Margaret means “pearl.” Think Meg Ryan in “When Harry Met Sally” and Maggie Simpson of “The Simpsons.”
7. Susan and Richard.
– Susan had her big days from around 1948 to 1967, but she’s never been number one.
– Susan’s counterpart in the seventh spot is Richard. Famous Richards include King Richard the Lionheart, Richard Nixon, Dick Clark and Richard Petty.
6. David and Barbara.
– Barbra Streisand took out the extra “a” in her name at the start of her career.
– Barbara means “foreigner” or “stranger” and was fashionable in the 1930s and ’40s, then she vanished from the top five.
– David has been a popular name since Biblical days and let’s not forget Davy Crockett at the Alamo or David Duchovny who wants to believe his X Files.
5: Linda and William.
– Linda is a trendy name from the mid-1900s that has quietly slipped away.
– William had something of a comeback a few years ago. Famous Williams include Prince William, Bill Shatner and four presidents: Harrison, McKinley, Taft and Clinton
4. Michael and Jennifer.
– Jennifer was the number one girl’s name from 1970 to 1984. 1970 saw the smash-hit movie “Love Story” with its main character named Jennifer Cavilleri.
– Michael was the number one boy’s name from 1954 to 1998.
3: Robert and Elizabeth.
– Robert means “one who is bright with fame” from Robert E. Lee to Robert Redford.
– Elizabeth holds an impressive place in history from English queens to TV queens as in the immortal Betty White.
2: Patricia and John.
– From the 1930s to the 1950s, Patricia was always in either the third or fourth spot.
– Famous Johns include John F. Kennedy and John Lennon.
1. James and Mary
– Mary was the number one girl’s name for eight decades, from the 1880s to the early 1950s.
– The Bible alone mentions four Marys in the New Testament.
– James was at the top from 1940 to 1953, including six presidents.