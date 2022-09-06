(WYTV)- Tomatoes are not always red.

They can be yellow, pink, purple, black and even white. There are more than 15,000 known varieties in total.

A tomato is technically a fruit. a fruit is the edible part of the plant containing seeds, such as a tomato, a vegetable is the stem, leaf or root.

When the Spaniards brought the tomato to Europe from South America in the 16th Century, the tomatoes were small, golden and cherry sized. The French called them love apples.

The English thought they were poisonous, some Americans, too: on June 28, 1820, Robert Gibbon bravely ate a tomato on the step of the courthouse in Salem, Massachusetts to prove that they are not poisonous, everyone gasped as he stayed alive.

China grows more tomatoes than any other country, the U.S.A is second, California grows the most here, Ohio is up there near the top..in fact, tomato juice is the official beverage of Ohio.

Tomatoes can keep longer if you store them with their stem down. The English word for tomato comes from the Spanish word tomato, which itself came from an Aztec word for plump, with a navel.

The largest tomato plant is bigger than an Olympic-sized swimming pool, its growing at the Walt Disney Resorts in Florida and it covers 538 square feet, you can pick 32,000 tomatoes from it each year.