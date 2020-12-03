Tired of masks? Doctors say they still help reduce spread of COVID-19

People may be transmitting the virus without knowing they're infected

(WYTV) – For months, what have we heard about keeping the coronavirus away? Wear a face mask in public to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If you hate wearing a mask, you are not alone.

It’s uncomfortable, but it’s the new normal.

Experts remind us that the risk of transmission is very real. People may be transmitting the virus without knowing they’re infected.

It’s important for everyone to take safety measures seriously and to keep these five actions in mind.

“The five things that you always have to do are: wear a mask, maintain social distancing of six feet wherever you can, clean high-touch surfaces, wash your hands and avoid crowds,” said John O’Hara, M.D. of infectious diseases at the Mayo Clinic.

And make sure you get a flu shot.

It won’t prevent COVID-19, but it will reduce your risk of getting the flu, which is important so we don’t overwhelm our health care system.