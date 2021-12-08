Tips to prevent infections when shaving

(WYTV)- How would you like a nice, close shave this morning men?

Careful, not too close to your cheeks and neck, guys!

Dermatologists say shaving too close to the skin can cause problems for some people. It’s very easy for those hairs, if they are trimmed closely, to turn in on themselves and then pierce the skin. Those ingrown hairs can become inflamed and infected.

“That can cause little bumps that erupt like razor burn, but more extensive along the beard area and the neck. And that we call acne keloidalis or acne barbae, or other conditions that then cause lumps of retained hair along the beard area, mustache area or back of the neck,” said Dermatologist Dr. Dawn Davis of the Mayo Clinic.

It’s most common in men who have tight, curled hair. The bumps start small, but eventually can enlarge and create scars on the face and neck. If you start to see these acne like bumps or little scar tissue like bumps, make sure you’re washing enough.

And be careful with trimming so as not to shave too close to the skin…and look for infections.

And happy shaving.